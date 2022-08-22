East Texas businesses see revenue increase as high school football season nears

"In this time of year, it's all maroon and white, we come together as a city and the city blooms."

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It's about that time of year for the high school football season to kick off and local businesses are beginning to see a win in sales.

The city of Whitehouse, home to Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is gearing up to cheer on its Wildcats.

"I'm super excited for Friday night lights," said Shawna Driggers. "We love our boys. You know, these guys have been working hard, and these coaches have been pushing them hard and hopefully they're ready to roll."

In Texas, football is the most celebrated sport on and off the field.

"In this time of year, it's all maroon and white, we come together as a city and the city blooms," said Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley. "We have a high level of hospitality, we have a lot of local restaurants and venues visitors can see while they're here making a huge economic impact for our businesses."

Local mom-and-pop shops, like Lace Tribe Boutique, said football season is one of their busiest times of the year, where they see a 30 to 40% increase in sales.

"I love going out to the games and seeing the shirts that we made worn," Tera McCord, Lace Tribe Boutique sales associate, said. "We can never keep anything in stock, and I think it's because we make everything customizable for everybody so it's very exciting that someone can get something new and different."

Restaurants like Montez Creekside in Whitehouse can say the same thing as staff prepare to see an increase in sales.

"We always have new people coming in that have never been here before mainly from word of mouth which is amazing that just goes to show how loyal our customers are to us," Jessica Osborn said. "We always see an increase around this time of year, it booms."

When the city booms in revenue, it grows to support the city's economic development.