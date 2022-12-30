East Texas cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl

Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.

TYLER, Texas — A small, but mighty group of cheerleaders will be representing East Texas on the national stage as we ring in the new year!

Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.

They will represent Varsity Spirit in the pre-game performance at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The cheerleaders were given the opportunity to perform by winning the overall camp spirit award they won at cheer camp at Southern Methodist University over the summer. They will be performing along with 1,000 other cheerleaders from across the country.

Team members said representing East Texas on national TV is a special opportunity for them.

"It’s like an honor. Tyler is like a small town so it’s exciting to represent us on a big stage," said Cheer Captain Makenzie LeRoy.

Head Cheer Coach Christie Strong agreed that it’s "an incredible opportunity for Bishop Gorman being a small Catholic school."