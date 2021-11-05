East Texas children get first dose of COVID vaccine in Tyler

From Wednesday to Friday afternoon, at least 46 children in Smith County had received their first dose of the vaccine.

TYLER, Texas — Friday was a special day for 10-year-old Grayson and 7-year-old Landon Henry, who were receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Northeast Texas Public Health District began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 this week in Smith County after its recent federal approval.

The children were accompanied by their mother, Melissa Henry, who said the main goal of being vaccinated is to protect Landon, who has an immune-compromising condition. The pair were among the first 100 children to get the COVID vaccine in Smith County.

From Wednesday to Friday afternoon, at least 46 children in Smith County had received their first dose of the vaccine. The number continued to grow Friday evening as children arrived with their parents after school at NET Health's vaccine hub at the Majesty Event Center in Tyler.

Melissa Henry said the added protection the shot provides is something she is thankful for.