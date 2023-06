Crews cleared the scene around 7 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — Officials extinguished an overnight fire at an East Texas chipping mill.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, fire departments within Franklin County responded to a commercial chipping mill fire in the Purley area.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the structure filled with wood shavings and sawdust on fire.

The fire was put out and authorities cleared the scene around 7 a.m.