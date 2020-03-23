Many East Texas churches have closed their doors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but Sit'em Down Cowboy Church in Big Sandy held Sunday service in a unique way.

"We put speakers outside and people pull up and listen to the word in their cars if they want to, or they could come in," Pastor Chad Lee said.

Lee wants to provide those worried about COVID-19 a way to still come in person without having to interact with others.

"There are some people that are older that come to this church and their immune systems, not as high as others," Lee said. " One of the elders asked me would this be an option? I said, this sure would be an option."

Despite being able to hold their service with people staying in their cars, only a few members decided to do this while about 25 went inside for the normal service.

There were hand sanitizers at the service and doors were left open so people wouldn't touch the doorknobs. However, churchgoers followed CDC guidelines by staying six feet away from one another.

"We understand that this virus is a serious thing but we also understand too that your protection it's from God's word," Raymond Shelton, a member of Sit'em Down Cowboy Church, said.

For the leaders of the church, it doesn't matter if you go inside, in your car or watch from home. For them, it's about sharing the message of god and providing multiple options.

Sit'em Down Cowboy Church holds services every Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as well as Wednesdays at 7 p.m.