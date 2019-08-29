TYLER, Texas —

Shiloh Road Church of Christ is partnering with a global ministry to give school supplies to children far beyond the borders of Texas to Haiti.

“[We want to] instill whatever we can with Jesus Christ into them, just to show them that we're here and we care,” organizer Carol Lemon said.

This is the first year the church has hosted a supply drive for students in Haiti.

“Our church really comes together and just works hard and make sure that we get a bunch of stuff over there,” Lemon said.

KYTX

RELATED: 6 ways to save on back-to-school shopping

Lemon says many of the Haitian students lack even basic school supplies.

“It’s something so little that we can do to make a big impact,” Lemon explained.

To help organize the drive, the church partnered with LiveBeyond, a faith based humanitarian organization that brings many services to Thomazeau, Haiti.

“We're just proud that they're able to get in there and learn and have a real school and hopefully will really benefit their future," Lemon said.

RELATED: Protective backpack company tells consumers what to look for in bulletproof bags

So far, the church has raised more than $2,000 worth of donations and hope to reach for more.

“For the people there that are really trying to learn to love Jesus, and get faith,” Lemon explained.

You can donate from now until Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Road Church of Christ’s office.

Below is the complete list of supplies needed: