East Texas church opens up its fall pumpkin patch, proceeds go toward helping community

TYLER, Texas — Fall has started after a long and hot summer, and it's that time of year when pumpkin patches open up in East Texas. The owners of the Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church pumpkin patch said they’re excited to be open for their favorite time of year.

Jeff Gage, senior pastor at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler, said he’s ready for this season because the pumpkin patch is a way they get to serve their East Texas community.

"Everything goes to mission and ministry," Gage said. "We also give money to organizations in the community. It is a wonderful opportunity for us to serve organizations and individuals outside of our church."

Gage said that despite what people may think, even with the heat from this summer, their pumpkin patch is still able to thrive because the pumpkins are grown out of state.

"We get our pumpkins just south of Farmington, New Mexico. And then at the end of September, first of October they load them onto 18-wheelers and send them out across the U.S.," he said.

Gage added that after a great season last year, they are thankful to keep the pumpkin patch going even through the heat so they can continue to serve East Texas communities.

"Last year, it was over $22,000 that we were able to give away," he said. "It was a tremendous year but God continues to bless us and we keep having good years."