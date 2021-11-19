East Texas church raises $7K for Tyler ISD custodial staff

Church members from Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler were on hand to reward the staff with a gift card, homemade goods and a "thank you" card.

TYLER, Texas — Moore Middle School's custodial staff got a special surprise on Friday morning.

Church members from Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler were on hand to reward the staff with a gift card, homemade goods and a "thank you" card, as the East Texas church has been going to Tyler ISD campus all week giving gifts and showing appreciation to custodial staff for all 31 campuses.

Fredda Davis, part of the custodial staff at Moore Middle School, has been working for Tyler ISD for over a decade and was grateful to be acknowledged.

“It’s wonderful at this time of year, because it’s just nice that they thought about us and God bless them and their family,” she said. “I’ve been here for 20 years at the same school, new and old school. Just blessed to have a good team and a lot of praying people.”