East Texas city declares Aug. 19 day of prayer, fasting in response to COVID-19

WILLS POINT, Texas — The City of Wills Point has issued a declaration for a citywide day of prayer and fasting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We invite you to join with Christians of all traditions in prayer for the eradication of the coronavirus plague, the healing of divisions and awakening at noon on August 19, 2020," the city said in a statement. "We believe that this Joshua 8:19 word is not just for our city, but is available to other cities, states, and countries willing to humble themselves, repent, and ask God to heal their land."
The city is asking residents to spread the word about the day of prayer and fasting to civic leaders, church leaders and business leaders.
"Together we can see the healing of our land," the city said.