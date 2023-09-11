East Texas Civil Air Patrol soaring with new members

Young men and women are growing in self-discipline by taking physical fitness training, working together as a team and preparing to become grounded.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas teenagers joining one of the nation’s longest-running volunteer aviation organizations aren’t winging it. In fact, they say they’re joining the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program to become grounded.

On Tuesday, more than 20 area youth lined up with military-style precision on the front lawn of the Tyler Civil Air Patrol squadron building near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. They raised the American flag as well as the patrol’s flag and followed the orders barked out by their peer commander.

Those young men and women are growing in self-discipline by taking physical fitness training, working together as a team and preparing for the day they could help with search-and-rescue missions, their mentors say.