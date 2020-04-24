TYLER, Texas — Life in 2020 hasn't come close to anything resembling "normal."

We can't hang out with our friends and extended family, and our kids don't get to finish out the school year, but there's one thing that just never seems to wane in East Texas — that's people's willingness to serve and give during the toughest of times.

A local college student, who is back home in Tyler, is getting truly creative to help East Texas nonprofits that are incredibly busy right now — fighting the good fight for those who need it most.

Liza Naydanova should be wrapping up her sophomore year at Johns Hopkins University, but nothing is as it should be these days, thanks to the coronavirus.

"The most obvious change is I am back home being home schooled for college," says Naydanova. "I never expected that to happen. It's strange not being able to meet with people."



When Naydanova's not studying, you'll find her working on a new project to help the community she calls home.

"I've always enjoyed drawing," Naydanova said. "I used to draw as a kid and I've continued on throughout the years. In high school, I used to draw pet portraits and donate that money to Pets Fur People in Tyler."

Now, she's turning her attention to COVID-19.

"I decided to start this because I thought a lot of people would donate if they could also get a special portrait of their loved one or their pet and so it transitioned into this," says Naydanova.



She's using her talents to help the East Texas Food Bank, PATH and The Salvation Army.

It's as easy as it sounds. You send Naydanova a photo and in return she sends you a one-of-a-kind sketch for a generous donation to one of those three East Texas non-profits.

"I know with the COVID crisis people right... they are struggling to get the food resources they need... shelter, struggling to care for the kids," Naydanova explained.

Naydanova says any amount will help these organizations better serve our community — helping people who need to feed their families, pay their bills or shelter from this perfect storm of coronavirus.

"I really enjoy helping people. It's powerful whenever I am able to make a change in somebody's life," said Naydanova.



Just by investing in one of Naydanova's portraits, you'll be paying it forward and you'll have a constant reminder of how you both did something special for East Texans. "

This is a good way to give a meaningful gift," Naydanova said.

While Naydanova says she's not a professional artist, she is really talented and kind.

If you're interested in helping our her cause for coronavirus relief, click here.

Email: liza.naydanova@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liza.naydanova