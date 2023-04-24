President of East Texas Communities Foundation explains importance of East Texas Giving Day

The ETCF was founded in 1989 by visionary leaders who saw the need for a community foundation to serve the people and communities of East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is almost here!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

On Monday, CBS19 featured president of the East Texas Communities Foundation Kyle Penney. The ETCF is the organization that hosts the annual giving day event.

The ETCF was founded in 1989 by visionary leaders who saw the need for a community foundation to serve the people and communities of East Texas. The strong leadership of early organizers like Isadore Roosth, Norman Shtofman, “Dub” Riter, and an investment of the United Way of Tyler/Smith County launched the Foundation. By 1994, the Foundation’s assets had grown to more than one million dollars.

In 1997 the Foundation’s Board of Directors made a bold commitment to its future growth and vitality: each director made a personal three year financial commitment to allow the Foundation to hire a full-time executive director.

With permanent staff and with the continued vision, energy and leadership of a strong Board of Directors, ETCF has experienced strong annual growth in the last decade. The number of charitable funds, the collective assets in those funds and the grant dollars distributed from those funds have all established positive long-term growth trends. ETCF’s success comes from sound financial management, strong leadership, the flexibility of our donor services and, most of all, the generosity and wisdom of the people of East Texas.

Even though Giving Day is officially on April 25, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

