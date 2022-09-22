East Texans hold prayer vigil for Cooper Reid

"We believe that we're here to lift him up, to lift this family up," said Jeff Hale, a Troup resident.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday many East Texans wore the color blue for #22 and gathered to pray for Troup High School football player Cooper Reid to recover from a severe brain injury.

The prayer vigil held on top of a Christus Trinity Mother Frances parking garage embodied the feeling of power.

Right across the parking lot the Reid family looked down from the hospital balcony and felt the support for their son Cooper.

"The power of prayer is unbelievable," said Jeff Hale, a Troup resident. "And this community has pulled together unbelievably."

An entire fleet of community members gathered at 7 p.m. where they played music, lit candles, and prayed for Cooper's recovery.

"We know that God will be glorified in the outcome, whatever it is, but we believe that we're here to lift him up and to lift this family up," Hale said.

In the latest update on Cooper’s progress the family said doctors are slowly taking him off of medication and he's being more responsive. Progress is what this community continues to pray for.

Just like Preston Lindsey, a cousin of the family who said the turnout for Cooper is a blessing.

"Oh, it's incredible," Lindsey said. "The unity and the support for the family, from the community, from the whole county, and in the nation really has been overwhelming and outstanding."

The gathering created a sea full of the colors maroon, blue, and the #22.

"We believe that Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, can do miracles," Lindsey said. "We believe that through prayer, he answers our prayers and he hears our prayers."

Hale has a message for the Reid family.

"We just want them to know as everyone here," Hale said. "I'm sure that they know we love them, that the community is behind them 100%, and anything we can do for him, we want to know what that is and the community will step up."

The rest of the vigil was full of emotion but in a positive way.

Tears were shed by attendees, but there was this wave of positive energy that came from the prayers.