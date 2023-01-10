East Texas community members gather for 'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention defines the 'Out of the Darkness' community walk as a meaningful journey of remembrance, hope and support.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Hearts and souls united in a powerful suicide prevention walk at UT Tyler's Patriot Plaza on Saturday.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention defines the 'Out of the Darkness' community walk as a meaningful journey of remembrance, hope and support.

The event brought community together to acknowledge the profound impact of suicide and mental health conditions on individuals and their loved ones.

"I have friends, I have family members who have either lost loved ones or who have struggled with thoughts themselves or who have attempted and survived. So, there's a lot of crossover and really it's something that's a human experience unfortunately so it means the world to fight against something that is preventable," Mari Gutierrez said.