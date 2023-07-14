x
Community shows support for M. Roberts Media employee who remains hospitalized after stroke

According to his father Robert Baggett, John will need a lot of physical therapy and rehabilitation.

TYLER, Texas — Members of the community are rallying in support of John Baggett, a Tylerite and employee of M. Roberts Media, after he suffered a stroke last week.

Credit: Tyler Morning Telegraph
John Baggett, a Tylerite and employee of M. Roberts Media, after he suffered a stroke last week.

As Baggett remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, friends are coming together to support him with a GoFundMe page. One of his longtime friends, Sandy Junek, is among those organizing the fundraiser and says Baggett deserves support during this time.

“He’s someone that gives a lot of love and we want to make sure he’s taken care of,” Junek said.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

