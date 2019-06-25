LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas convicted sex offender has been rearrested for sexual assault of a child.

According to Angelina County judicial records, Tommy Dwayne Parker, Jr., 44, of Lufkin, was arrested Friday by the Angelina County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail without bond.

Parker was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact in January 1997. The victim was described as a 13-year-old female. He was convicted on August 13, 1997, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years probation.

In November 2001, he was rearrested for probation violation and sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Parker was released in April 2014 and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Sex offender registration mugshots for Tommy Dwayne Parker, Jr.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Details concerning the alleged crime are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.