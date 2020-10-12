East Texas counties experiencing 'substantial community spread' levels of COVID-19 during the holidays

NET Health data from Nov. 8 showed for the first time, an increase in COVID-19 community spread levels for all counties in the region.

TYLER, Texas — The holidays are here and so is COVID-19, it is the message George Roberts NET Health CEO delivered before the Tyler City Council during a meeting Wednesday.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, NET Health data showed 'substantial community spread" levels for all seven counties covered in the region. With Christmas and holiday gatherings approaching, Roberts implored the community to continue following the advice that's been given since the pandemic began.

"Stay home when you're sick, avoid large crowds and large gatherings, physical social distance of six feet from others, decrease the number of places that you go out," he said.

Data from the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 showed only Rains and Gregg counties under the 'substantial' level.

The agency calculates a 7-day rolling rate based on the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-day rolling rate.

"Our [Smith County] rolling rate is 63,89," Roberts said. "We call substantial spread when it gets over 35."

The news of higher community spread comes a week after Tyler hospitals reached the highest number of COVID-19 patients at 268. As of Dec. 8, there were 249 people being treated.

"Hospitalizations are a lagging trend of what happens on the day to day basis, so that's what's concerning right now with hospitalizations," he said.

Roberts said during the meeting, he felt local hospitals had been doing a good job at handling these patients and staying stocked up on PPE. However, if cases continue to rise so will hospitalizations. There are currently 9,860 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

"We were four days into that 15%, we thought actually by Saturday we were and it dropped down 15% for several days," Roberts said. "Yesterday, I looked at it last night, we went to 15.02%. So it's day one, of those potential restrictions."