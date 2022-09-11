Smith and Gregg County sees drop in midterm election turnout

Smith County had an 8% decrease compared to the 2018 midterm election. While Gregg County had an 4% decrease compared to midterms years prior.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — This election season, voter turnout for Gregg and Smith counties was lower than anticipated this midterm election.

Smith County had 49.7% of registered voters cast their ballots this election season. An 8% decrease compared to the 2018 midterm election.

“Overall turnout, a little bit disappointed," Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator said. "We did beat the numbers of the 2018 gubernatorial election numbers for Election Day but overall we are still below gubernatorial turnout for in-person and absentee.”

It’s a similar story in Gregg County where 44.7% of voters cast their ballots on Election Day, a 4% decrease compared to midterms years prior.

“The turnout I'm pretty disappointed with but the results of the election I'm pretty happy with I think as far as Texas as a whole did a really good job up and down the ballots,” Brain Bowden, Republican Party Chair for Gregg County said.

On Election Day, Gregg and Smith County saw a greater turnout for in-person voting. Smith County had 24,539 showed up at the polls. In Gregg County, a total of 9,755 voters showed up on election day.