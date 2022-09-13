East Texas couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

The bodies were sent to Dallas for autopsy.

CANTON, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

On September 5, around 2:45 p.m., the VZCSO received a call regarding a welfare concern at a residence in the Whitton Community.

Officials said a man at the address sent a text message to a friend that appeared concerning prompting the friend to notify the sheriff’s office.

Pct. 2 Constable Heath Burton was the first law enforcement official to arrive at the location. Constable Burton located a the bodies of a man and woman, identified as Paul Howard Smith, 72, and his wife identified as Sally Nan Smith, 66, both of Canton. Their bodies were found on the back porch of the residence. Sally suffered multiple gunshot wounds and Paul, a single gunshot wound.

The VZCSO says evidence indicated Paul shot and killed his wife Sally before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies were sent to Dallas for autopsy.