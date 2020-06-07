East Texas couple says they were called racial slurs after kneeling during national anthem at local racetrack

Isaiah Burton wrote an email to Lonestar Speedway about what happened but, at this time, has not heard back.

KILGORE, Texas — An East Texas couple claims racial slurs were hurled at them during a recent trip to Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore.

Isaiah Burton and Makenzie Jackson visited the racetrack to watch their friend race. But after Isaiah kneeled during the national anthem, things began to escalate.

"I took a quick knee, I put my hand over my heart and I sang the national anthem with everybody else," said Burton.

"I realized that the family on our left was staring at us constantly before even the national anthem came on," said Jackson. "So, I already felt kind of, you know, not at ease."

"After the song, a man stood up and started yelling," said Burton. "At first I wasn't sure who was talking to I started cursing and I heard profanities. As soon as I started hearing half breed and the N-word, you know, I kind of figured that they're probably talking to me."

"For cheese fries to be thrown, people getting up in each other's space, especially during a pandemic, it's just uncalled for," said Jackson.

During this confrontation, a friend's mom called the police and when they arrived, Burton says the police told them to separate or everyone would have to leave.

They decided to stay for the rest of the race and nothing else happened at the track. However, after leaving, the conflict picked back up.

Burton posted about the incident on Facebook and Twitter. That's when the other party involved began commenting.

"The only reason I found out their names because as soon as I posted my status, people went searching," Burton said.

In response to Burton's post, a woman involved wrote, "I never once called you a n*****". I called you a half-breed."

"Even if you claim you didn't say the n-word, you're still calling me a half-breed," said Burton. "You're still recognizing that I'm part white and part black and you see me as an abomination."

A man also commented on Burton's post saying, "Somebody should kneel on your neck" in reference to Burton kneeling for the anthem. He continued "for that I almost did."

"I have my right to kneel and I have my right to protest whether you think I do, or I don't," said Burton. "I do."