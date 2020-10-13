East Texas couple turns yard into haunted attraction

Every October, Nicole and Tim Monaghan transform their yard into a different Halloween-themed attraction.

TYLER, Texas — Tucked away on Sutherland Drive in Tyler, sits a haunted pet cemetery right next to a haunted pumpkin patch, or as Nicole and Tim Monaghan call it, home.

The couple have lived in the neighborhood for two years, and every year their lawn becomes possessed with the spirit of Halloween.

"I really get into," Nicole said. "Every year, I have to have something different because I love to see the kids and the people react to it."

Giant spiders can be seen on the house, pet skeletons around gravestones sit on the left-side of the lawn, the haunted pumpkin patch with a frightening scarecrow in the center, and to the right, human skeletons fill the yard.

"We just love it," Tim said. "Once we started, it just kind of grew and grew and grew from there, to where we have a storage unit full of stuff."

The Monaghan's love the thrills Halloween brings with it, as well as the people. Almost every day, someone new will stop by the haunted yard, or the neighborhood children will return with their parents.

"I just love seeing the kids so happy, and how you know they just look when they see all of it, and it's just it brings all joy to me," Nicole said.

There's still more spooks to come to Sutherland Dr. as Halloween approaches.

"I'll be bringing out 15 to 20 carved pumpkins closer to Halloween that will be lit up," Nicole said.

During the holiday, the couple plans to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters who stop by for a scare.