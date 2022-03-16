East Texas Crisis Center brings back auto, cycle show fundraiser this weekend

This year's show includes a raffle for a Viper Red 1967 Mustang.

To raise money to help domestic violence survivors, the East Texas Crisis Center will host its 2022 East Texas Auto and Cycle Show, an event that is returning following COVID-19-related cancellations, this weekend.

The East Texas Auto & Cycle Show, which is celebrating its 32nd year, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot in Tyler.

The show was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. In the past, it was held at Harvey Convention Center.

ETCC's annual show features vehicles of all makes from different decades.

Vehicle registration and set up will begin at 8 a.m. Awards for the vehicles will be given at 2:30 p.m.

This year's show includes a raffle for a Viper Red 1967 Mustang. People can purchase a $10 ticket that will be donated to the crisis center at autoandcycleshow.com/raffle-tickets.php.

The car has had only one owner and been in Tyler its entire life. The vehicle has a black interior, 289 motor, radio and air conditioning.

ETCC serves the counties of Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains. The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the center are free and confidential.

One in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence across the nation, according to Jeremy Flowers, special events coordinator for the East Texas Crisis Center.