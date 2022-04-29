East Texas Crisis Center hosts 'Denim Day' to empower, support sexual assault survivors

Signs included supportive messages such as, “I believe survivors, I stand with survivors" and “I believe you matter.

TYLER, Texas — Holding signs and dressed in denim jeans, a group of East Texas residents marched in downtown Tyler heading to Broadway Avenue in support of sexual assault survivors during an awareness event hosted by East Texas Crisis Center.

Signs included supportive messages such as, “I believe survivors, I stand with survivors,” “I believe you matter,” along with Spanish signs to empower all sexual assault victims as the crisis center invited the community to participate in a “Denim Day” walk Wednesday evening.

Alondra Rosales, a sexual assault survivor, brought her friends and held up signs during the walk. She said it was nice to see the community come together in support of victims.