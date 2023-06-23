East Texas deputy terminated after investigation into K-9 officer's death

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas deputy has been terminated in connection with policy violations following an investigation into the death of his K-9 officer.
Rains County Sheriff Michael Hopkins said after an internal affairs investigation, the handler and deputy for K-9 Kumo, who died on May 11, was let go from the Rains County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy was terminated because of policy violations related to canine operations and vehicle maintenance procedures. A criminal case has been referred to the Rains County District Attorney’s Office, Hopkins said.
In May, the sheriff's office said in a news release that K-9 Kumo's handler/partner found the K-9 dead around 5 p.m. May 11. Following Kumo's death, an internal investigation was started.
Hopkins said no other information will be released at this time until the criminal case is resolved.