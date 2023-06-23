East Texas deputy terminated after investigation into K-9 officer's death

The deputy was terminated because of policy violations related to canine operations and vehicle maintenance procedures, Rains County Sheriff Michael Hopkins said.

Example video title will go here for this video

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas deputy has been terminated in connection with policy violations following an investigation into the death of his K-9 officer.

Rains County Sheriff Michael Hopkins said after an internal affairs investigation, the handler and deputy for K-9 Kumo, who died on May 11, was let go from the Rains County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was terminated because of policy violations related to canine operations and vehicle maintenance procedures. A criminal case has been referred to the Rains County District Attorney’s Office, Hopkins said.

In May, the sheriff's office said in a news release that K-9 Kumo's handler/partner found the K-9 dead around 5 p.m. May 11. Following Kumo's death, an internal investigation was started.