East Texas doctor suspended by medical board

If convicted, Dr. Kauffman faces life in prison or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years, according to the CCSO.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas doctor has been suspended by the state medical board,

According to the Texas Medical Board, on Wednesday, a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Karl Frederick Kauffman, M.D. (Lic. No. Q6435), after "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

The suspension was effective immediately.

The board panel found that on or about March 21, 2022, Dr. Kauffman, who served as an ER physician at several area hospitals, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The CCSO says an ongoing investigation and a search warrant of his home led to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Dr. Kauffman was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $2 million bond.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Dr. Kauffman, unless the hearing is specifically waived.