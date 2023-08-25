East Texas dog training facility to host clinic teaching canines how to avoid snakes when in public, hunting

The event will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at the facility, located at 22082 FM 2215 in Frankston.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in August 2022.

An East Texas dog training and boarding facility will host a clinic this Sunday to teach dogs how to avoid snakes while in public or when they're out hunting.

Once Shot Retrievers specializes in teaching dogs obedience as well as basic and advanced retrieving skills. The event will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at the facility, located at 22082 FM 2215 in Frankston.

The cost is $100 in cash per dog, and all breeds are welcome.