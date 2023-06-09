x
Gladewater Fire Department is asking public for water donations

Drop off water at the Gladewater fire, police or city hall through Sept. 30.

GLADEWATER, Texas — With summer just around the corner, the Gladewater Fire Department and Gladewater Police Department are asking the public for donations of bottles of water to use on scenes and during training.

Drop off water at the Gladewater police, fire, or city hall happening through Sept. 30.

Credit: Gladewater Fire Department

While the fire department does receive  water donations year-round they are asking for extra during the hot summer months. 

If you would like to donate, drop off bottle waters at:

