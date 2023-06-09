Gladewater Fire Department is asking public for water donations

GLADEWATER, Texas — With summer just around the corner, the Gladewater Fire Department and Gladewater Police Department are asking the public for donations of bottles of water to use on scenes and during training.
Drop off water at the Gladewater police, fire, or city hall happening through Sept. 30.
While the fire department does receive water donations year-round they are asking for extra during the hot summer months.
If you would like to donate, drop off bottle waters at:
- Gladewater Fire Department 511 S Tyler, Gladewater
- Gladewater Police Department 511 S Tyler, Gladewater
- Gladewater City Hall 519 E Broadway, Gladewater