LIST: Easter events across East Texas

If you'd like to add an event to the list, text us at (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — It's Easter in East Texas and that means a whole list of family-friendly events are taking place!

Check out the list of local activities below:

Saturday, April 3

Community Easter Egg Hunt, Car and Bike Show (9-11 a.m.)

Easter egg hunt, car and bike show. Registration is $20.

The Standard at Lago Del Pino - 14706 County Road 1139 in Tyler

Hidden Pictures Drive-Thru Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Bullard First Methodist Church - 204 Rather St. in Bullard

Whitehouse Community Easter Egg Hunt (10 a.m.)

The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Whitehouse Sports Complex (baseball fields) takes place Saturday. They will have games, concessions, bounce houses and more!

The Rec - 12500 County Road 2133 in Whitehouse

Community Egg Stravaganza in Edom (10-11 a.m.)

150 Van Zandt County Road 4800 in Edom

BunnyPalooza at YesterLand Farm (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

15410 I-20 in Canton

Hoppy Easter Pop-Up Market (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The Athens Farmers Market will have many local vendors in their home location. While you're out supporting local, stop by and check out Come & Take It, Atticus & Co., Zen & Beauty, Kathy's Boutique, Deja Bougie, and others conveniently located within walking distance to the Athens Farmers Market! What a great opportunity to egg-perience all that local can do for you!

Athens Farmers Market - 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens

Tyler's Easter Extravaganza (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

A day of family fun with live entertainment, games, vendors, food and a massive Easter egg hunt!

The Commons at Chapel Hill - 15926 TX-64 E. in Tyler

Spring Fling (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Fun for the whole family! Meet the Easter Bunny and Snoopy, and take part in the Easter egg hunt at noon. There will be music and refreshments, and ets available for adoption.

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter - 901 W. College St. in Athens

Children's Spring Easter Fest (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Community-wide free event with devotionals, egg hunts, food and more!

Trails End Cowboy Church - 1362 Farm-to-Market Road 450 S. in Hallsville

Community Easter Egg Hunt (12 p.m.)

Lincoln Park - 1710 N. Confederate Ave. in Tyler

Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt at St. Francis Episcopal Church (3:30-5:30 p.m.)

St. Francis Episcopal Church - 232 Jan Ave. in Tyler

Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Sprouts (7-10 p.m.)

Games, candy and more in "trunk-or-treat" fashion.

Sprouts Farmers Market - 4015 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Sunday, April 4

Easter at Green Acres Baptist Church (7 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Cathedral in the Pines; Celebration/Resonate Worship at 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Green Acres Baptist Church - 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler

Easter at Church of the Pines (9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Spend Easter Sunday with us at Church of the Pines as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ through powerful worship, dynamic teaching and relational community.

Church of the Pines - 5201 S Broadway Ave., Ste. 250 in Tyler

Easter in the Park (10:30 a.m.)

Celebrate the resurrection in a new way - outside! Core is moving Easter worship to Bergfeld Park. It will be a family celebration with live music, worship, a butterfly release for kids and food trucks, so stay for lunch! Poke in da Eye Barbecue, Kona Ice and Texas Tacos will be available for purchase. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs if you'd like!

Bergfeld Park - 1501 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Easter Egg-stravaganza at Lake Tyler Baptist Church (2-4 p.m.)

Enjoy the drive-thru Easter Egg-Stravaganza!

Lake Tyler Baptist Church - 13230 County Road 285 in Tyler

Easter Egg Hunt (2-5 p.m.)

The hunt is on! Bring the kiddos into Times Square Grand Slam this Easter and search the arcade room! The hunt is on for activity play cards, candy and golden eggs stuffed with arcade cards!

Times Square Grand Slam - 5201 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Easter with Riverpark East Texas (6-7:15 p.m.)

Don't miss this amazing time of worship! Join in for the first ever East Texas community worship experience.

Carthage Civic Center - 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage