EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: May 1 election races, early voting locations and times

The general election will take place Saturday, May 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19.

TYLER, Texas — The uniform election date in May of an odd-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.   

Election Day is Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Early voting will begin Monday, April 19, and end Tuesday, April 27. The last day to receive a ballot by mail is Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

Texas voters who are eligible to vote by mail must ensure that theiApplication for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) is received by the Early Voting Clerk in their county of registration by Tuesday, April 20. Learn more about requirements for voting by mail in Texas.

The following counties will hold the respective elections:

ANGELINA COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Diboll City Council Dist. 1

  • Don Hendrick (Unopposed)

Diboll City Council Dist. 2

  • Benita Sheffeld Duffield (Unopposed)

Diboll City Council Place 4 At-Large

  • Tom Farley (Unopposed)

Four Way Special Utility District

  • Dale Kirkland
  • David B Lott
  • Barbara Innerarity
  • Don Willis

Lufkin City Council Ward 2

  • Robert Shankle (Unopposed)

Lufkin City Council Ward 4

  • Wes Suiter
  • Kim Devore Ogden
  • Mark Dunn

Lufkin Mayor

  • Roshin Rowjee
  • Don Langston
  • Mark Hicks

GREGG COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Easton Council Member Place 1

  • James A. Horton (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 2

  • Janeene Lucas (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 3

  • Linda Timberlake (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 4

  • Kenneth Pruitt (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 5

  • Earnest E. Starling (Unopposed)

Easton Mayor

  • Walter Ward
  • Ebbie J. Lover

Kilgore City Council Place 2

Kilgore Mayor

Longview Mayor

  • Andy Mack (Unopposed)

Longview City Council Dist. 1

  • Temple Carpenter III
  • John Sims
  • Jeremiah Hunter

Longview City Council Dist. 2

  • Nona Snoddy
  • Marisa R. Ward

HARRISON COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Uncertain 2% Tax Rate Increase

  • For
  • Against

HENDERSON COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Athens City Council Place 1

  • Toni Clay (Unopposed)

Athens Mayor

  • J.C. Cook 
  • Monte Montgomery

Chandler City Council Member At-Large

  • Jennifer Smith 
  • Marshall Crawford, Jr. 
  • Angie Saxon

Chandler Mayor

  • Libby Fulgham (Unopposed)

Gun Barrel City Council Place 1

  • Richard Yaws (Unopposed)

Gun Barrel City Council Place 5

  • Brandi Collard 
  • Kennith Foster

Malakoff ISD $72M Bond

  • For 
  • Against

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Garrison ISD $13M bond

  • For
  • Against

Nacogdoches City Council Northeast Ward

  • Garth Hinze
  • Kathleen Belanger

Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward

  • Albert Thomas Lasater 
  • Amelia Fischer

Nacogdoches Mayor

  • James (Jimmy) D. Mize (Unopposed)

RUSK COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Easton Council Member Place 1

  • James A. Horton (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 2

  • Janeene Lucas (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 3

  • Linda Timberlake (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 4

  • Kenneth Pruitt (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 5

  • Earnest E. Starling (Unopposed)

Easton Mayor

  • Walter Ward
  • Ebbie J. Lover

Garrison ISD $13M bond

  • For
  • Against

Kilgore City Council Place 2

Kilgore Mayor

SMITH COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Hideaway Mayor

  • Ray Hutcherson (Unopposed)

Hideaway Alderman Place 1

  • Marjorie Lynn Ferrell 
  • Tony Johns

Hideaway Alderman Place 5

  • Doug Hoffman (Unopposed)

Tyler City Council Dist. 1

  • Greg Grubb 
  • Stuart Hene

Tyler City Council Dist. 3

  • Shirley J. McKellar 
  • Dalila Reynoso

Tyler City Council Dist. 5

  • Kenith Freeman 
  • Bob Westbrook  

WOOD COUNTY

Click here for early voting locations and times.

Mineola Alderman Ward 1

  • Terry Dennis Eaton (Unopposed)

Mineola Alderman Ward 2

  • Jack B. Newman (Unopposed)

Mineola Alderman Ward 3

  • Mitchell R. Tuck (Unopposed)

Mineola Mayor

  • Jayne L. Lankford
  • Sue N. Jones

Quitman Alderman

  • Pamela Bowdoin
  • David Dobbs
  • Brad Medlin

Quitman Mayor

  • J.R. Evans
  • Randy Dunn

Winnsboro Alderperson

  • Joan Morris
  • Cris Columbus
  • CJ Thatcher
  • Cory Miller

Winnsboro Mayor

  • Andrea Newsom
  • Michael Jaynes

