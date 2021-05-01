EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: May 1 election races, early voting locations and times

The general election will take place Saturday, May 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19.

TYLER, Texas — The uniform election date in May of an odd-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Early voting will begin Monday, April 19, and end Tuesday, April 27. The last day to receive a ballot by mail is Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

Texas voters who are eligible to vote by mail must ensure that their Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) is received by the Early Voting Clerk in their county of registration by Tuesday, April 20. Learn more about requirements for voting by mail in Texas.

The following counties will hold the respective elections:

ANGELINA COUNTY

Diboll City Council Dist. 1

Don Hendrick (Unopposed)

Diboll City Council Dist. 2

Benita Sheffeld Duffield (Unopposed)

Diboll City Council Place 4 At-Large

Tom Farley (Unopposed)

Four Way Special Utility District

Dale Kirkland

David B Lott

Barbara Innerarity

Don Willis

Lufkin City Council Ward 2

Robert Shankle (Unopposed)

Lufkin City Council Ward 4

Wes Suiter

Kim Devore Ogden

Mark Dunn

Lufkin Mayor

Roshin Rowjee

Don Langston

Mark Hicks

GREGG COUNTY

Easton Council Member Place 1

James A. Horton (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 2

Janeene Lucas (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 3

Linda Timberlake (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 4

Kenneth Pruitt (Unopposed)

Easton Council Member Place 5

Earnest E. Starling (Unopposed)

Easton Mayor

Walter Ward

Ebbie J. Lover

Kilgore City Council Place 2

Kilgore Mayor

Longview Mayor

Andy Mack (Unopposed)

Longview City Council Dist. 1

Temple Carpenter III

John Sims

Jeremiah Hunter

Longview City Council Dist. 2

Nona Snoddy

Marisa R. Ward

HARRISON COUNTY

Uncertain 2% Tax Rate Increase

For

Against

HENDERSON COUNTY

Athens City Council Place 1

Toni Clay (Unopposed)

Athens Mayor

J.C. Cook

Monte Montgomery

Chandler City Council Member At-Large

Jennifer Smith

Marshall Crawford, Jr.

Angie Saxon

Chandler Mayor

Libby Fulgham (Unopposed)

Gun Barrel City Council Place 1

Richard Yaws (Unopposed)

Gun Barrel City Council Place 5

Brandi Collard

Kennith Foster

Malakoff ISD $72M Bond

For

Against

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Garrison ISD $13M bond

For

Against

Nacogdoches City Council Northeast Ward

Garth Hinze

Kathleen Belanger

Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward

Albert Thomas Lasater

Amelia Fischer

Nacogdoches Mayor

James (Jimmy) D. Mize (Unopposed)

RUSK COUNTY

SMITH COUNTY

Hideaway Mayor

Ray Hutcherson (Unopposed)

Hideaway Alderman Place 1

Marjorie Lynn Ferrell

Tony Johns

Hideaway Alderman Place 5

Doug Hoffman (Unopposed)

Tyler City Council Dist. 1

Greg Grubb

Stuart Hene

Tyler City Council Dist. 3

Shirley J. McKellar

Dalila Reynoso

Tyler City Council Dist. 5

Kenith Freeman

Bob Westbrook

WOOD COUNTY

Mineola Alderman Ward 1

Terry Dennis Eaton (Unopposed)

Mineola Alderman Ward 2

Jack B. Newman (Unopposed)

Mineola Alderman Ward 3

Mitchell R. Tuck (Unopposed)

Mineola Mayor

Jayne L. Lankford

Sue N. Jones

Quitman Alderman

Pamela Bowdoin

David Dobbs

Brad Medlin

Quitman Mayor

J.R. Evans

Randy Dunn

Winnsboro Alderperson

Joan Morris

Cris Columbus

CJ Thatcher

Cory Miller

Winnsboro Mayor

Andrea Newsom

Michael Jaynes