EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: May 1 election races, early voting locations and times

TYLER, Texas — The uniform election date in May of an odd-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Early voting will begin Monday, April 19, and end Tuesday, April 27. The last day to receive a ballot by mail is Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.
Texas voters who are eligible to vote by mail must ensure that their Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) is received by the Early Voting Clerk in their county of registration by Tuesday, April 20. Learn more about requirements for voting by mail in Texas.
The following counties will hold the respective elections:
ANGELINA COUNTY
Diboll City Council Dist. 1
- Don Hendrick (Unopposed)
Diboll City Council Dist. 2
- Benita Sheffeld Duffield (Unopposed)
Diboll City Council Place 4 At-Large
- Tom Farley (Unopposed)
Four Way Special Utility District
- Dale Kirkland
- David B Lott
- Barbara Innerarity
- Don Willis
Lufkin City Council Ward 2
- Robert Shankle (Unopposed)
Lufkin City Council Ward 4
- Wes Suiter
- Kim Devore Ogden
- Mark Dunn
Lufkin Mayor
- Roshin Rowjee
- Don Langston
- Mark Hicks
GREGG COUNTY
Easton Council Member Place 1
- James A. Horton (Unopposed)
Easton Council Member Place 2
- Janeene Lucas (Unopposed)
Easton Council Member Place 3
- Linda Timberlake (Unopposed)
Easton Council Member Place 4
- Kenneth Pruitt (Unopposed)
Easton Council Member Place 5
- Earnest E. Starling (Unopposed)
Easton Mayor
- Walter Ward
- Ebbie J. Lover
Kilgore City Council Place 2
Kilgore Mayor
Longview Mayor
- Andy Mack (Unopposed)
Longview City Council Dist. 1
- Temple Carpenter III
- John Sims
- Jeremiah Hunter
Longview City Council Dist. 2
- Nona Snoddy
- Marisa R. Ward
HARRISON COUNTY
Uncertain 2% Tax Rate Increase
- For
- Against
HENDERSON COUNTY
Athens City Council Place 1
- Toni Clay (Unopposed)
Athens Mayor
- J.C. Cook
- Monte Montgomery
Chandler City Council Member At-Large
- Jennifer Smith
- Marshall Crawford, Jr.
- Angie Saxon
Chandler Mayor
- Libby Fulgham (Unopposed)
Gun Barrel City Council Place 1
- Richard Yaws (Unopposed)
Gun Barrel City Council Place 5
- Brandi Collard
- Kennith Foster
Malakoff ISD $72M Bond
- For
- Against
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Garrison ISD $13M bond
- For
- Against
Nacogdoches City Council Northeast Ward
- Garth Hinze
- Kathleen Belanger
Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward
- Albert Thomas Lasater
- Amelia Fischer
Nacogdoches Mayor
- James (Jimmy) D. Mize (Unopposed)
RUSK COUNTY
SMITH COUNTY
Hideaway Mayor
- Ray Hutcherson (Unopposed)
Hideaway Alderman Place 1
- Marjorie Lynn Ferrell
- Tony Johns
Hideaway Alderman Place 5
- Doug Hoffman (Unopposed)
Tyler City Council Dist. 1
- Greg Grubb
- Stuart Hene
Tyler City Council Dist. 3
- Shirley J. McKellar
- Dalila Reynoso
Tyler City Council Dist. 5
- Kenith Freeman
- Bob Westbrook
WOOD COUNTY
Mineola Alderman Ward 1
- Terry Dennis Eaton (Unopposed)
Mineola Alderman Ward 2
- Jack B. Newman (Unopposed)
Mineola Alderman Ward 3
- Mitchell R. Tuck (Unopposed)
Mineola Mayor
- Jayne L. Lankford
- Sue N. Jones
Quitman Alderman
- Pamela Bowdoin
- David Dobbs
- Brad Medlin
Quitman Mayor
- J.R. Evans
- Randy Dunn
Winnsboro Alderperson
- Joan Morris
- Cris Columbus
- CJ Thatcher
- Cory Miller
Winnsboro Mayor
- Andrea Newsom
- Michael Jaynes