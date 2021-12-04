MAY 1, 2021: East Texas election results

TYLER, Texas — The uniform election date in May of an odd-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.
CBS19 will keep you updated on election night results below.
Winners will be designated by bold and underlined text:
Angelina County
Lufkin City Council Ward 4 - Will be a runoff
- Wes Suiter - 366
- Kim Devore Ogden - 359
- Mark Dunn - 314
Lufkin Mayor
- Roshin Rowjee - 239
- Don Langston - 1,082
- Mark Hicks -1,585
Gregg County
Kilgore City Council Place 2
- Harvey McClendon: 222
- Brandon Bigos: 76
Longview City Council Dist. 1
- Temple Carpenter - 134
- John Sims - 5
Jeremiah Hunter - 54
Longview City Council Dist. 2
- Nona Snoddy - 241
- Marisa R. Ward - 75
Longview ISD Place 3
- Dr. Samir Germanwala: 261 total votes
- Tiffany Angus: 134 total votes
Harrison County
Uncertain 2% Tax Rate Increase
- For - 14
- Against - 3
Henderson County
Athens Mayor
- J.C. Cook
- Monte Montgomery
Chandler City Council Member At-Large
- Jennifer Smith
- Marshall Crawford, Jr.
- Angie Saxon
Gun Barrel City Council Place 5
- Brandi Collard
- Kennith Foster
Malakoff ISD $72M Bond
- For
- Against
Nacogdoches County
Garrison ISD $13M bond
- For - 304
- Against - 32
Nacogdoches City Council Northeast Ward
- Garth Hinze - 395
- Kathleen Belanger - 542
Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward
- Albert Thomas Lasater - 63
- Amelia Fischer - 195
Smith County
Hideaway Alderman Place 1
- Majorie Lynn Ferrell - 141
- Tony Johns - 5
Tyler City Council Dist. 1
- Greg Grubb - 233
- Stuart Hene - 766
Tyler City Council Dist. 3
- Shirley J. McKellar - 1345
- Dalila Reynoso - 182
Tyler City Council Dist. 5
- Kenith Freeman - 69
- Bob Westbrook - 278
Tyler ISD Dist. 3
- Sugar Ray Alexander - 24
- Yvonne Atkins - 266
Tyler ISD Dist. 5
- Alejandro Gauna - 74
- Aaron D. Martinez - 213
Upshur County
Gilmer Mayor
- Steve Dean - 110
- Tim Marshall - 229
- Abigail Stewart - 77
Wood County
Hawkins ISD $11.75M Bond
- For - 420
- Against - 276
Mineola Mayor
- Jayne L. Lankford - 150
- Sue N. Jones - 125
Quitman Alderman - Two winners
- Pamela Bowdoin - N/A
- David Dobbs - 105
- Brad Medlin - 116
Quitman Mayor
- J.R. Evans - 65
- Randy Dunn - 119
Winnsboro Alderperson - Two winners
- Joan Morris - 225
- Cris Columbus - N/A
- CJ Thatcher - N/A
- Cory Miller - 241
Winnsboro Mayor
- Andrea Newsom - 270
- Michael Jayne - 79