x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

MAY 1, 2021: East Texas election results

CBS19 will keep you updated on election night results below.

TYLER, Texas — The uniform election date in May of an odd-numbered year is a date in which many local political subdivisions, such as cities, school districts, and water districts have their regular general elections for members of their governing bodies or special elections to fill vacancies.    

CBS19 will keep you updated on election night results below. 

Winners will be designated by bold and underlined text:

Angelina County

Lufkin City Council Ward 4 - Will be a runoff

  • Wes Suiter - 366
  • Kim Devore Ogden - 359
  • Mark Dunn - 314

Lufkin Mayor

  • Roshin Rowjee - 239
  • Don Langston - 1,082
  • Mark Hicks -1,585

Gregg County

Kilgore City Council Place 2

  • Harvey McClendon: 222
  • Brandon Bigos: 76

Longview City Council Dist. 1

  • Temple Carpenter - 134
  • John Sims - 5

  • Jeremiah Hunter - 54

Longview City Council Dist. 2

  • Nona Snoddy - 241
  • Marisa R. Ward - 75

Longview ISD Place 3

  • Dr. Samir Germanwala: 261 total votes 
  • Tiffany Angus: 134 total votes

Harrison County

Uncertain 2% Tax Rate Increase

  • For - 14
  • Against - 3

Henderson County

Athens Mayor

  • J.C. Cook 
  • Monte Montgomery

Chandler City Council Member At-Large

  • Jennifer Smith 
  • Marshall Crawford, Jr. 
  • Angie Saxon

Gun Barrel City Council Place 5

  • Brandi Collard 
  • Kennith Foster

Malakoff ISD $72M Bond

  • For 
  • Against

Nacogdoches County 

Garrison ISD $13M bond

  • For - 304
  • Against - 32

Nacogdoches City Council Northeast Ward

  • Garth Hinze - 395
  • Kathleen Belanger - 542

Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward

  • Albert Thomas Lasater - 63
  • Amelia Fischer - 195

Smith County 

Hideaway Alderman Place 1

  • Majorie Lynn Ferrell - 141
  • Tony Johns - 5

Tyler City Council Dist. 1

  • Greg Grubb - 233
  • Stuart Hene - 766

Tyler City Council Dist. 3

  • Shirley J. McKellar - 1345
  • Dalila Reynoso - 182

Tyler City Council Dist. 5

  • Kenith Freeman - 69
  • Bob Westbrook - 278

Tyler ISD Dist. 3

  • Sugar Ray Alexander - 24
  • Yvonne Atkins - 266

Tyler ISD Dist. 5

  • Alejandro Gauna - 74
  • Aaron D. Martinez - 213

Upshur County

Gilmer Mayor

  • Steve Dean - 110
  • Tim Marshall - 229
  • Abigail Stewart - 77

Wood County

Hawkins ISD $11.75M Bond

  • For - 420
  • Against - 276

Mineola Mayor

  • Jayne L. Lankford - 150
  • Sue N. Jones - 125

Quitman Alderman - Two winners

  • Pamela Bowdoin - N/A
  • David Dobbs - 105
  • Brad Medlin - 116

Quitman Mayor

  • J.R. Evans - 65
  • Randy Dunn - 119

Winnsboro Alderperson - Two winners

  • Joan Morris - 225
  • Cris Columbus - N/A
  • CJ Thatcher - N/A 
  • Cory Miller - 241

Winnsboro Mayor

  • Andrea Newsom - 270
  • Michael Jayne - 79