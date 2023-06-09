PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN: East Texas elementary school teacher becomes US citizen

According to Athens ISD, on January 26, South Athens Elementary teacher Alejandro Guzman officially became an American.

ATHENS, Texas — An East Texas teacher is beaming with red, white and blue pride after becoming a U.S. citizen.

It was a 17-year journey that began in Monterrey, Mexico, where Guzman earned a degree in chemical engineering. Athens ISD says after being unable to secure a job in his field, he learned Texas was in need of bilingual teachers.

In 2004, Athens ISD says Guzman enrolled in a program to become a Texas elementary school teacher.

"For a year and a half, he attended classes every Saturday; learned how to teach math, science, social studies or reading to elementary students; studied for the exam he had to pass; and began working through the byzantine legal process," Athens ISD said. "It was a time-consuming and costly undertaking."

Guzman says after completing the courses, he went to a job fair in Monterrey where the second booth he stopped at belonged to Athens ISD.

"In the spring of 2005, Guzman signed a probationary contract with AISD," Athens ISD said. "His working visa arrived the last day of September, and three days later he was teaching science to a class of fifth-graders at Athens Intermediate. He now teaches math and science at South Athens."

According to Athens ISD, for 12 years, Guzman was basically working on year-to-year visas before obtaining his green card.

In February 2022, Athens ISD says Guzman applied for citizenship. Ten months later, in December, he was called in for his official citizenship interview. One month later, to kick off the new year, Guzman attended his swearing-in ceremony by himself.