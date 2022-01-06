x
East Texas families welcome first babies of 2022

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview baby was a New Year’s wish come true for his mother.

Debanier Horton rubbed her stomach, nine months into her pregnancy and whispered to her baby, telling him she wished he’d arrive on New Year’s Day. Although it ended up being a “total surprise,” Michael Dion Horton Jr., who is named after his father and nicknamed “MJ,” must have heard his mother and did exactly what she requested. He came into the world at 2:24 a.m. Jan. 1 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Horton said she was not expecting to have her baby until Jan. 8, but she had a gut feeling he would be born on New Year’s Day.

