East Texas families can register for free school supplies on July 5

Families that are eligible can pre-register from July 5 through July 7 to receive free school supplies and new shoes.

TYLER, Texas — Families that are eligible can pre-register from July 5 through July 7 to receive free school supplies and new shoes.

This event will be hosted by nonprofit Buckner Longview and First Baptist Church Longview, for the back-to-school distribution on Aug. 5. It is estimated that this event can accommodate over 1,000 children.

The event is open to any family with new or returning students enrolled in public schools in the East Texas region.

Pre-registration can be completed by calling Buckner at (903) 757-9383.

Individuals interested in registration must arrive at 8:30 a.m. on July 5, and in-person registration is also permitted the day of the event at FBC Longview from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last.

Items being distributed will include backpacks with schools supplies, a pair of shoes, socks, and one uniform polo shirt.

Children may also receive a free haircut, vision screening, dental screening, and other important back-to-school resources.

To pick up the items, parents must provide a valid driver’s license or other government issued identification and proof of school enrollment for each child, such as a report card or school schedule.

“Each year, the cost of sending children back to school grows,” said Sarah Beasley, program director for the Buckner Family Hope Center in Longview.

It is predicted that the average American family will have to spend more than normal this year to send children back to school due to the growing inflation.

“For a family struggling financially, the gift of a backpack, clothes, and school supplies is a huge relief,” continued Beasley. “This is why we are committed to helping alleviate some of the expenses for families in need.”

Families attending can also learn more about Buckner Longview’s available programs and services in East Texas, including the Buckner Family Hope Center, Buckner Family Pathways, Healthy Outcomes through Prevention and Early Support (HOPES), and more.