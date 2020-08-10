East Texas families lose only local option for children’s respiratory provider

For families who have children with special health needs, a good medical provider means the best care for their children.

TYLER, Texas — For families who have children with special health needs, a good medical provider means the best care for their children. But for many people, that means using multiple providers to receive all of the necessary care.

“We've had basically 13 years of poor service from all the medical supply companies, they have a hard time being consistent with their deliveries,” said parent Bradley Broussard. “But Apple Medical hasn't been like that at all. They've been able to provide all of our services when we needed it.”

The Broussards say they were informed Texas Children's Health Plan and Texas Medicaid were ending its contract with Apple Homecare Medical Supply as of Sept. 1. Broussard said he was shocked and he wasn’t alone.

“Then once you get in the right company and a perfect company that provides everything for your children they need, why would you want to leave it,” said parent Rebekah Pok.

For both Pok and Broussard, Apple was the only provider they needed to ensure their children lived healthy lives instead of having to go through multiple providers.

The respiratory supplier is also the only provider in the East Texas area, and Pok has decided she’s unwilling to part with its service even though it’s out of network. She’s anxious about her decision, but the mom of 3-year-old twins wants to do what’s best for her girls, especially during the pandemic.

“When you do switch DME companies, like when they come in your house by the way, the people come into your home, checking your outlets, everything,” she explained. “So, you're exposed already."

Apple HMS sent Broussard enough supplies to last through October for his son Tyler. His family is currently looking for a new provider to fill the 13-year-old’s needs.

In 2019, Texas legislature approved Senate Bill 2017 to reduce delays for services for certain disabled children with both Medicaid and private insurance coverage by ensuring the plans work together to administer services. However, nearly a year later, none of the major reforms from that legislative session have been put into place. Now, people are starting to lose access to medical providers.

“The way that it's setup that the insurance companies can dictate to us exactly who and how we can receive services is just a poor model," Broussard said.

In a statement sent to CBS19, Texas Children’s Health Plan explained the decision to remove the medical provider from its network.

"At Texas Children’s Health Plan, the wellbeing of our members is our top priority. Apple Homecare Medical Supply (Apple HMS) was terminated from our network effective Sept. 1, 2020 after Apple HMS made false and misleading statements to our members. We are partnering with our members to transition to other durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers and ensuring our members receive continuous service without gaps.

It is important to note benefits for Texas Children’s Health Plan members remain unchanged. For more than 20 years, Texas Children’s Health Plan has been committed to serving the most vulnerable Texans. Through our community partnerships and network of providers, we will continue to connect families with the resources they need."

Apple HMS also sent a response to CBS19:

"The need for accessible and quality health care is of paramount importance now more than ever. To ensure that our vulnerable patients receive undisrupted, in-home, medical care, we have been engaged in constructive discussions with the insurance health plan aimed at preventing any interruption to life-sustaining services."

In March, Texas Children’s Health Plan filed an arbitration award against Apple after a rate negotiation issue in 2019. According to the documents, the insurance company claimed the medical supply provider “sent a letter to TCHP’s members, which TCHP contended was false and misleading,” after the two entities could not reach an agreement.