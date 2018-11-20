CASS COUNTY — An East Texas family recently dedicated a portion of a roadway to their patriarch who was killed by a drunk driver in 2017.

On Thursday, November 15, the Harrison family, of Naples, Texas, solemnly gathered along State Highway 77, near Marietta, to dedicate a sign honoring 61-year-old Clay Harrison.

On May 17, 2017, Harrison was driving home on SH 77 when a drunk driver, traveling in the opposite direction, veered into his lane and hit his vehicle head-on. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Harrison was a member of Daniels Chapel Congregational Methodist Church in Naples. He was previously employed at Morris County National Bank in Naples for 38 years, serving as president the last 15 years. At the time of his death, he worked at American National Bank in Mt. Pleasant.

The impaired driver survived the crash and was flown to a Shreveport hospital where his blood alcohol level (BAC) was determined to be 0.156, almost double the legal limit. The intoxicated driver was later charged with felony intoxication manslaughter and is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence.

The Harrison family wanted to do something to commemorate their loved one and also remind others of the serious and often fatal consequences associated with drinking and driving. They were informed of the Memorial Sign Program for Victims of Impaired Driving offered by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) from a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) representative who visited with the family.

Under the program agreement, TxDOT will erect a sign at the scene of the crash site where it will remain for two years. The sign urges drivers to refrain from drinking and driving and will post the victim’s name and date of the fatal crash. At the end of the two-year period, the sign is taken down and presented to the family to keep. There is a $350 fee for the cost of the sign, erection and maintenance.

Anyone who has questions or needs additional information about the memorial sign program can contact their nearest TxDOT district office or e-mail TRF_TE_MSP@txdot.gov.

