East Texas family gives back after IVF fundraisers by collecting toys for USMC's Toys for Tots

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Christmas can sometimes be a hard time for families and children. That's why one East Texas family has teamed up with the United States Marine Corps and Toys for Tots to help bring joy to families this holiday season.

Let's introduce you to Gregory and Caela Mitchell. Their miracle story begins a little more than a year ago.

The Mitchells attempted numerous times to have a baby through IVF treatments as Caela's family helped out with fundraising.

"My sister encouraged us to continue sharing and then she took it her own way and she did fundraisers with t-shirts," Caela said."

And the turnout was amazing.

"People were so supportive, whether it was with prayer and positive words, to even monetary donations," Caela said. "They bought t-shirts. I've never felt so loved and supported and it just created such a place in my heart that i can't talk about it without getting being emotional. It's just such an amazing feeling."

With that help, they were able to attempt IVF four times. And after eight years, Caela was pregnant.

"When I finally got pregnant and realized I was going to be due in December, it was almost instantly that I thought I was gonna have a Christmas baby," Caela said.

The child was named Major.

To say thanks, the Mitchells collected toys for Major's first birthday. They call it A Major Toy Drive.

"It was just the tiniest thing we could do to say thank you for everything that was done for us," Caela said.

"It fills my heart to see people like this to do this," Donald Monn with Toys for Tots said. "East Texas is [sic] the most generous people I've seen."

Monn says this year more people are in need due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It drives me right now because I know there are a lot of families out of work and they need us more than ever," said Monn.

Monn says they usually help about 800. But this year, close to 1,200 families are in need for Christmas.