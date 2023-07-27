Local fire departments get military trucks through program, volunteers still needed

The Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program provides local VFD's with surplus trucks, while a second program grants $20,000 to redesign it.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — A couple of camouflaged military surplus trucks have been transformed for local fire departments to use in East Texas.

Fire departments applied through the Texas A&M Forest Service for the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program that provides surplus trucks. The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program gives them a $20,000 grant to redesign the vehicle.

Reklaw VFD assistant fire chief Paul Patterson said the vehicle helps through all the seasons whether it's driving through flooded areas or getting across wildfires. Especially, since most wildfires in East Texas happen in rural areas.

"Our smaller trucks don't do good off road," Patterson said. "These larger trucks have bigger tires; they stand up better in fields and pastures."

Public information officer for TAMFS Sean Dugan said this program is benefiting public safety. He said providing advanced equipment like these trucks is crucial during a time when most counties in Texas are under burn bans.

"It’s very beneficial for them to have quality equipment," Dugan said. "It helps out the public by protecting both life and property. And then helps us out as well, whenever we get called out to respond."

The assistance it has brought to the piney woods has already made a mark at the Bullard VFD where fire chief Peter Riley said it's already helped them respond to several natural disasters.

"It’s been great, the big military truck came to us with maybe three or four hundred thousand miles on it," Riley said. "We’ve had it in a lot of different environments, over trees, in the water, in the mud, it’s a high-water rescue vehicle. I've only ever seen it properly stuck once or twice."

VFD's are not just in need of stronger equipment but also extra hands willing to join their team. Riley said it’s more than just volunteering but also joining a brotherhood. He himself started when he had the urge to make a physical impact in his community and connected with his local VFD.

Riley said you can learn about all the steps it takes to become a volunteer firefighter and the programs that are offered by making a visit to your local VFD.