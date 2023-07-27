Several fire departments fighting grass fire in Smith County

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal Office, the Texas Forest Service has been called to assist with a grass fire on FM 344 and County Road 184.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments are fighting a grass fire in Smith County Thursday afternoon.

According to Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley, fire crews continue to battle fire on FM 344 and County Road 184.

Riley said there were a total of three fires in the area. Two of these fires are under control were located on 69 north and the other on the south end of Bullard behind a Whataburger.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal Office, the Texas Forest Service has been called to assist with the grass fire on FM 344 and County Road 184.

Several structures are reported to be in danger.