Multiple fire agencies battled a large fire on County Road 4503

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — Multiple fire departments came together to battle a large fire in Payne Springs Monday afternoon.
According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, volunteers of PSFR were notified to assist District 8 Fire and other fire departments with a large fire on County Road 4503 around 3:30 p.m.
Officals said there were multiple things that caught on fire such as structures, vehicles, pallets, a trailer full of fireworks, and many other objects were all actively burning.
One PSFR firefighter suffered heat related symptoms and was taken to a hospital in Athens. The firefighter has been treated and released, officials said.
The fire departments and agencies that assisted in this fire were from Henderson County, Anderson County, and Smith County. District 8 Chief 1 was at the command of this fire, officials said.