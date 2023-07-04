Multiple fire agencies battled a large fire on County Road 4503

Officals said there multiple structures, vehicles, pallets, a trailer full of fireworks, and many other objects were all actively burning.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — Multiple fire departments came together to battle a large fire in Payne Springs Monday afternoon.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, volunteers of PSFR were notified to assist District 8 Fire and other fire departments with a large fire on County Road 4503 around 3:30 p.m.

Officals said there were multiple things that caught on fire such as structures, vehicles, pallets, a trailer full of fireworks, and many other objects were all actively burning.

One PSFR firefighter suffered heat related symptoms and was taken to a hospital in Athens. The firefighter has been treated and released, officials said.