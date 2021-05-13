EAST TEXAS FISHING REPORT: Week of May 13, 2021

The East Texas Fishing Report gives local anglers the best information as they head out for a day of boating in hopes of reeling in a sharelunker!

TYLER, Texas — Fishing is a a popular East Texas pastime no matter the season.

That's why CBS19, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has created the East Texas Fishing Report to give local anglers the best information as they head out for a day of boating with hopes of reeling in a sharelunker!

B.A. Steinhagen - GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Largemouth bass are great using popping topwater in shallows and fishing deeper on points and brush with spinners, crankbaits, worms and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows on shallower ledges. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait, moving further north in the lake.\

Bob Sandlin - GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are good using topwaters, finesse jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and spinners in water depths 3-18 feet near shorelines, brush, and near the drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait in water depths 4-12 feet.

Caddo - GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 1.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working spinners, frogs, crankbaits, and skirted jigs near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait in water depths 3-10 feet.

Conroe - GREAT. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Largemouth bass are exceptional working human-made structures and larger rocks using topwater, worms, spinners, jigs, and crankbait. Deeper structures are holding fish. Hybrid Striped Bass are good on rattletraps in moving water. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Sunfish and Bluegill are good with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

Fork - EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, topwaters, spinners, chatter baits, and skirted jigs in water depths 4 -16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs working humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in water 3-15 feet.

Houston County - GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 1.15 feet high. Black bass are good searching brush piles and calmer structure with dipped tails, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under and just off the pier, especially at night. Catfish are fair using live and cut shad, as well as boiled deer corn.

Lake O' the Pines - EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent on soft plastics, square billed crankbaits, jigs, topwater, and swimbaits in water depths 4-16 feet. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are excellent with cut bait, chicken liver, or punch bait.

Lake Palestine - GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working topwaters, flipping jigs, frogs, and chatter baits near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons on main lake humps and ridges. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait.

Livingston - FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good using diving baits to get down around 10-12 feet off points, and some fallen submerged vegetation on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and bass jigs. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on jigs moving faster and coming out further from ledges and structure. White bass are plentiful, letting baits sink across points or just over some closer to mid-lake brush. Catfish are fair on live baits throughout and excel at night.

Martin Creek - FAIR. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and topwater baits. Crappie are good on minnows in creeks, timber, and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and shrimp.

Naconiche - FAIR. Water slightly stained; 74-76 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on tail dipped Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbait, moving back to an aggressive shallow pattern near vegetation. Crappie are fair with jigs anywhere there is structure hovering 4-8 feet. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut, and live bait.

Raven - FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair but continue to pick up with worms, and spinners reeled about 8-12 feet along points and ledges. Sunfish are fair on cutworms within casting range of the banks and loving the lights at night to attract them.

Sam Rayburn - FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 4.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair following drops and points to a maximum of 14 feet with spinners, worms, and topwater edging your days. White bass are fair on Alabama Rigs. Look below the white bass for opportunities to catch largemouth bass with the same setup. Crappie are good on jigs working the structures. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

Toledo Bend - GOOD. Very clear south, stained north; 72-75 degrees; 0.57 feet high. Black bass are good sticking to lightly traveled vegetation early in the day with dipped worms, crankbait, bass jigs, and topwater. The daytime activity is based around brush and drops starting around 11 feet. White bass are fair, staying close to bass habitats only deeper using spoons and Alabama Rigs. Crappie are excellent, preferring jigs with some catches coming as deep as 14 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut bait and stinkbait.

Tyler - GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Black bass are good on buzz baits, jigs, and topwaters near shorelines and rocky or brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms. White bass are good in water 25 feet deep using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with shrimp or dough bait.