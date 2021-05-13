EAST TEXAS FISHING REPORT: Week of May 20, 2021

The East Texas Fishing Report gives local anglers the best information as they head out for a day of boating with hopes of reeling in a sharelunker!

TYLER, Texas — Fishing is a a popular East Texas pastime no matter the season.

That's why CBS19, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has created the East Texas Fishing Report to give local anglers the best information as they head out for a day of boating with hopes of reeling in a sharelunker!

B.A. Steinhagen - GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Largemouth bass remain good on poppers, spinners, and rigged soft plastics. Locations are hit or miss, so be ready to move pretty quickly. Crappie are good with minnows suspended over structure at 5-9 feet. Catfish are good, especially at night, on cut and prepared bait coming out of the river.

Bob Sandlin - GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, skirted jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and spinners in water depths 3-18 feet along shorelines, brush, and near drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait in water depths 4-12 feet.

Caddo - GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 2.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs, and wacky worms. Fish near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 3-10 feet.

Conroe - GREAT. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Largemouth bass are exceptional working human-made structures and larger rocks using topwater, worms, spinners, jigs, and crankbait. Deeper structures are holding fish. Hybrid Striped Bass are good on rattletraps in moving water. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Sunfish and Bluegill are good with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

Fork - EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and finesse jigs in water depths 4 -16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in water ranging 3-15 feet.

Houston County - GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Black drum are good searching brush piles and calmer structures with dipped tails, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are good at baited holes on minnows. Channel catfish are good using live and cut shad and live worms.

Lake O' the Pines - GOOD. Water stained; 69 degrees; 1.97 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on wacky worms, crankbaits, finesse jigs, topwaters, and swimbaits in water depths 4-22 feet.. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with cut bait, chicken liver, or punch bait.

Livingston - FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.90 feet high. Largemouth bass are good around structures on the north end and near the fallen submerged vegetation on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and bass jigs. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnow and jigs around ledges and structure. White bass are great, letting baits sink across points or just over some closer to mid-lake brush. Catfish are fair on live baits throughout and have been best at night.

Martin Creek - FAIR. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic worms baits. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.

Naconiche - FAIR. Water slightly stained; 74-76 degrees; Largemouth bass are good, staying shallow close to 7 feet on tail dipped Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are fair with jigs. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut, and live bait.

Raven - FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees. Largemouth bass are good searching drops, creeks, and the edges of hydrilla vegetation. A variety of baits work well, and almost any bait works in good spots. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms.

Sam Rayburn - FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 6.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in vegetation and human-made brush piles. Topwater lures are good in the early light, rigged worms and spinners are perfect to work edges of vegetation. White bass are fair, with minnows suspending shallower than 20 feet along points. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.

Toledo Bend - GOOD. Very clear south, stained north; 72-75 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Black bass remain good, and Carolina rigs continue in vegetation and over brush. Striped bass remain fair in deep water using boat instruments to find schools. White bass are fair in deep points fishing Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows catching 40-50 a day. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

Tyler - GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and topwaters fishing near shorelines and rocky or brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in water depths 25 feet using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with shrimp or dough bait.