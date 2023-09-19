New East Texas Food Bank resource center in Longview set to open in October

The Longview Resource Center is located near Interstate 20 at the 2900 Signal Hill Drive which is in the heart of several high need neighborhoods.

The East Texas Food Bank announced a new resource center is set to open in Longview in mid-October.

ETFB said the Longview Resource Center will be located near Interstate 20 at 2900 Signal Hill Drive. It's part of its overall strategic plan for expanding programs, distributing more food and serving more people.

The new center's location is the heart of several high need neighborhoods where 28% of residents, nearly 20,000 people, currently live below the federal poverty line, ETFB said.

“We are committed to addressing the issues of hunger and eliminating barriers in Gregg County,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We estimate that ETFB will provide 936,000 meals annually at the Longview location."

According to a study by Feeding America, an estimated 15% of Gregg County residents are food insecure and at risk of hunger, including almost 22% of children.

“With the current high food costs and living expenses, many families are struggling to make ends meet, and some people are seeking food assistance for the first time,” said Tabitha Johnson, Longview Resource Center Branch Manager. “Unfortunately, many East Texans have little or no access to fresh produce and other healthy food options. We hope they will take that first step in coming to our pantry so we can help them with their food needs.”

There will be many services open to residents at the center such as help with applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), medical screenings offered through healthcare providers and other social services.

A "Healthy Food Pantry" will also be part of the center to provide nutritious food through a client-choice distribution model.

“The food pantry is meant to serve households at or below the emergency food income guidelines,” said Tim Butler, Chief Development Officer. “For example, a family of four would qualify to receive food if they make less than $55,500 per year. Other people who qualify to receive assistance are those experiencing a crisis such as a house fire, tornado, or extreme medical bills.”

The Longview center is scheduled to be open four days a week including evenings and Saturday mornings.