East Texas Food Bank breaks ground on new Tyler resource center, fresh produce processing center

These additions along with other infrastructure items cost $7 million and are funded by gifts from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and federal COVID-19 funding.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank is kicking off construction for two new facilities that will help residents find food assistance, healthy options and social service benefits.

On Wednesday, food bank officials celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Tyler Resource Center and Fresh Produce Processing Center. These additions are a part of an overall strategic plan aimed at expanding programs, distributing more food and serving more people.

“We are excited today to move forward with our plans to build a new food pantry in Tyler at our distribution center,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “The 2,500 square foot Tyler Resource Center will be located in close proximity to low-income neighborhoods, in a census tract where 34% of the population lives below the poverty line. This is the first time in our history to operate a food pantry onsite at our facility to help close the hunger gap.”

Construction should be completed by summer of 2023.

According to the food bank, the resource center will have a “Healthy Food Pantry” to give nutritious food using a client-choice distribution model. The center will be open several days a week along with some evenings and weekends to increase access to food assistance.

Using the Benefits Assistance Program, clients can also apply for SNAP and other social service benefits, the ETFB statement read.

“We currently estimate that ETFB will serve 500 Smith County households each week and provide 756,000 meals annually with our new Tyler Resource Center,” Cullinane said.

The Fresh Produce Processing Center will be 9,000 square foot space and provide an area for the food bank to collect, store, repackage and distribute fresh fruits and vegetables more efficiently across its 26-county region, the ETFB statement read.