East Texas Food Bank cancels 11th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving due to rising COVID-19 numbers

“We look forward to a time when we can safely bring our community together again,” ETFB CEO Dennis Cullinane said.

TYLER, Texas — Out of an abundance of caution, the East Texas Food Bank has canceled the 11th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event scheduled for Friday night at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

“We look forward to this community event every year, but given the dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, and particularly hospitalizations, we feel it’s in the best interest to cancel the event,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane. “The East Texas Food Bank has a deep concern for the communities we serve and are encouraging everyone to adhere to the safety guidelines set out by public health authorities.”

According to a release issued by NET Health yesterday, over the past seven days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 among persons who physically live within five of the counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division is substantial.

NET Health described substantial community spread as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings (e.g. schools, workplaces, nursing homes, day cares)”.