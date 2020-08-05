TYLER, Texas — Due to weather conditions, the East Texas Food Bank has canceled Friday's drive-thru emergency food distribution in Tyler.

If you need assistance with food, please visit the East Texas Food Bank's website and click "FIND FOOD" to see all of their partner agencies.

Upcoming Tyler emergency distribution dates and times include:

Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. - Produce only

Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. - Food box and produce

Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. - Produce only

All distributions will be held at the East Texas State Fairgrounds by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.