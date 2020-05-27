As Texas starts to gradually open back up, the East Texas Food Bank still needs help as the demand for food assistance continues to rise due to the pandemic.

“We were already facing a hunger crisis before the pandemic hit,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “Year-round, one in five East Texans, including one in four children, are at risk of hunger and the need has grown due to the pandemic.”

In April, the East Texas Food Bank served 2.5 million meals to over 46,000 families. Cullinane said this is a substantial increase from 2019 with meals up 49 percent and families served up 74 percent.

In March, the food bank changed their distributions models and started holding drive-thru events to safely meet the increased demand for food assistance.

“Even as businesses open back up, the economic impact from the pandemic will continue to leave our neighbors facing hunger,” Cullinane said. “Our emergency response to COVID-19 is far from over and it’s important to remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Cullinane said the community has stepped up to help the food bank continue to meet the increased need for food assistance, but financial donations are still needed.

“While we have suspended physical community food drives and limited public volunteer shifts due to the presence of the Texas Army National Guardsmen, our biggest need is financial donations so we can continue to meet the demand for as long is needed. Each emergency food box for the distributions costs $16,” Cullinane said.

Businesses and community members have been creative in their support of the East Texas Food Bank, Cullinane said.

“They have held virtual food drives to crowdfund, food and beverage companies have donated product and a six-year-old even raised money for the food bank instead of asking for birthday presents,” Cullinane said.

Today, GG Distributing made a $30,000 check and product donation to the East Texas Food Bank.

For more information about the East Texas Food Bank emergency response or donate can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org

