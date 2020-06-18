TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will hold its last emergency drive-thru distribution in Tyler Friday morning at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

The distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

For months, the food bank held weekly food distributions to combat the increased demand for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their emergency response began, the East Texas Food Bank has served more than 50,000 food boxes.

"We've been doing weekly distributions there since the end of March, and this is going to be returned back to our bi-weekly schedule," said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane.

Even as they return to their old schedule, the food bank says food insecurity is still a major concern as a ripple effect from the continuing pandemic. Their projections show one in four East Texans and one in three children are facing hunger.

"We are hopeful that we can go back to like a farmers market style," Cullinane explained. "Our folks can actually walk down the line and produce and pick what they want."

Despite the changes, protecting both volunteers and recipients is still paramont. The food bank plans to enforce social distancing rules. In addition, all volunteers will wear masks.

"The last thing we want to do is have one of our distributions or any of our operations contribute to the alarming climb of cases here in East Texas," Cullinane said.

The East Texas Food Bank is also focusing on developing a mobile program to reach people in East Texas who do not have pantries to help feed their families.

The next produce distribution will be July 17.