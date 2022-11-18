x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and feature boxes filled with canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. 

The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. 

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and feature boxes filled with canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be a part of the event. 

This distribution is open to  the public and no identification or paperwork is needed to receive the food while supplies last. Green Acres is located at 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler. 

RELATED: Hooked on East Texas shares a special holiday food bank: Ethelsgiving

RELATED: Combating food insecurity in East Texas

Before You Leave, Check This Out