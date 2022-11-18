East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and feature boxes filled with canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution.

The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving.

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and feature boxes filled with canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be a part of the event.