East Texas Food Bank holds drive-thru produce distributions

There are no eligibility requirements or paperwork needed to receive the items.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will hold drive-thru produce distributions during Thanksgiving week in Tyler, Lufkin and Longview.

The distributions will give out free produce on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

Times and locations:

Tyler

Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Parking Lot.

Lufkin

Tuesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center,

Longview

Tuesday, November 24, from 12-3 p.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. The East Texas Food Bank is providing produce during the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Pre-registered families will receive all items; however, produce is available to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.