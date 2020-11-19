East Texas Food Bank holds drive-thru produce distributions

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will hold drive-thru produce distributions during Thanksgiving week in Tyler, Lufkin and Longview.
The distributions will give out free produce on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
There are no eligibility requirements or paperwork needed to receive the items.
Times and locations:
- Tyler
Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Parking Lot.
- Lufkin
Tuesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center,
- Longview
Tuesday, November 24, from 12-3 p.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. The East Texas Food Bank is providing produce during the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Pre-registered families will receive all items; however, produce is available to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.
