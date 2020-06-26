East Texas Food Bank holds walk-up food distribution event

"Just show up and you can receive food. All they need to do is get a number and wait for us to call it, and they will receive food. No questions asked."

TYLER, Texas — After two months of drive-thru distribution, the East Texas Food Bank returned to its walk-up program.

People wanting food can pick up what they need on the west side of the fairgrounds, near the agriculture building. There will be an event on every first and third Friday of the month.

"This is really important for those that are at risk of hunger," Tim Butler of the East Texas Food Bank said. "Nutritious food is at a premium."

Butler said people do not need to have an ID or provide income information.

"Just show up and you can receive food," Butler said. "All they need to do is get a number and wait for us to call it, and they will receive food. No questions asked."

The food bank will continue practices to ensure the safety of both volunteers and those needing food. People needing food will need to bring a face mask and practice social distancing.

"There are potential at risk individuals here that could get really sick from this," Butler said. "So please just be empathetic about that."

The food bank has a variety of fresh produce for people including carrots, apples, pinto beans, oranges and onions. They also give out frozen meats and milk if they have it available.

"Perishable items are just really at a premium," Butler said. "A lot of the produce that we give out we actually purchased with donated dollars. So this is really high-quality stuff that comes in, and we have to get it out as soon as possible."